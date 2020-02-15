Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

PDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Man Group plc bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 731,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.46. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

