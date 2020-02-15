Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 168 ($2.21) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 160 ($2.10). Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

PHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 163 ($2.14).

PHP stock opened at GBX 159.40 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 115.20 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.80 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.29.

In related news, insider Richard Howell bought 28,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90).

Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

