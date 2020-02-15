Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,201 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Hillenbrand worth $40,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 139.9% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 71,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 41,743 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 11.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 230,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 431.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock worth $167,585. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

HI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

