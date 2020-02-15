Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.02 Million Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of HMS worth $43,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HMS by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after purchasing an additional 737,668 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of HMS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,041,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,832,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of HMS by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 796,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 88,014 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HMS by 67.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 691,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,820,000 after buying an additional 277,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth $12,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMSY. Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

