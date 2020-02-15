Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.24 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,758 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.09% of Spire worth $46,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Spire by 42.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

SR stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 197,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Spire’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

