Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.99 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Church & Dwight worth $48,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 22.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,856,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 884,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.19 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

