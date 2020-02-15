Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.60% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $43,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,268 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $22,672,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 326,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $21,264,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.86. 265,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

