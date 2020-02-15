Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.02% of Portland General Electric worth $50,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,731. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. KeyCorp began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

