Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of WEX worth $39,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 496.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 26.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 227,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 28.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.06.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WEX traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.66. The company had a trading volume of 481,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.95 and a 200 day moving average of $206.22. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $169.48 and a 1-year high of $234.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

