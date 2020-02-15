Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,827 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $40,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,843,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,090. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.14. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $95.07 and a 52-week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

