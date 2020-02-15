Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) Shares Up 1.9%

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) shares shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96, 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.00.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.