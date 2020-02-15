Prometeus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00009778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

