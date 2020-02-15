ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBIO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBIO)’s stock price were down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $33.56, approximately 160 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.53% of ProShares UltraPro NASDAQ Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

