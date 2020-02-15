Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 381,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.43%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

