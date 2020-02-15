Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of AAN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.20. 419,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06.

AAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.