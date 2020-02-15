Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases Shares of 53,453 Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after buying an additional 4,993,021 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,902,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,411,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,665,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,677,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 1,039,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 3,082,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,106. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.70 target price (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

