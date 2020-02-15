Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lear were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lear by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after purchasing an additional 412,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 603.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lear by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,226. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $159.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lear’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

