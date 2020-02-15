Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 294 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYND. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WYND traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 417,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

