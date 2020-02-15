Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 372 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 609,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,850. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

