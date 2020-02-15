Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,094 Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in istar were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in istar by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in istar by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 388,950 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in istar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in istar by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in istar by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of istar stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 524,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,306. The firm has a market cap of $988.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. istar Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

