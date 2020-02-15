PUBLISH (NEWS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $57,169.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market cap of $307,601.00 and $57,169.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.37 or 0.03144409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00245001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00150427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

