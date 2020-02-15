Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. 752,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,561. The company has a market cap of $479.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.77. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBYI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).
