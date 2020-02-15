Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. 752,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,561. The company has a market cap of $479.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.77. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBYI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 541,496 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,771,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 104,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 456,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 223,564 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 267,048 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

