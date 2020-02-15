PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

