Qbic (QBIC) Price Down 49.6% This Week

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. Qbic has a market capitalization of $1,889.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qbic has traded 49.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qbic

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbic’s official website is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

