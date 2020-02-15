Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Qualys stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.11. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,904,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $313,673.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,051,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.