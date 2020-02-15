Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wedbush

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $945,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $85,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,818 shares in the company, valued at $15,974,773.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,086 shares of company stock worth $2,407,427. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Qualys by 4,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 152,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Qualys by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

