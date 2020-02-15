Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $95.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,904,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,086 shares of company stock worth $2,407,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Qualys by 4,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 152,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Qualys by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

