Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.57-2.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $364-369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.74 million.Qualys also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.57-2.62 EPS.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,254. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.11. Qualys has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $95.99.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.69.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $643,386.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $83,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,186.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,427. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.