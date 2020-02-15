Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Trading Down 6.6%

Quaterra Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 36,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 76,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

