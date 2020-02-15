Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $24,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.85. 670,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

