Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Shares Up 4.6%

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 70,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 42,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.46 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud assessment, migration and implementation, and activation services; cloud solutions services; and managed services, such as system administration and operations, and monitoring, as well as application maintenance, configurations, and upgrading.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.