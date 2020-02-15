R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,250 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 3.4% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. 6,068,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,054,994. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.69, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

