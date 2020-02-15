Rapid7’s (RPD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $72.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.61.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.22. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $447,589.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,670. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1,438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

