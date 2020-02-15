Rational Advisors LLC Buys 634 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,083,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after buying an additional 270,845 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.03. 1,253,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,886 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.