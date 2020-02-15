Rational Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 1,208.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

