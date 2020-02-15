Rational Advisors LLC Sells 2,052 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265,484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.28. The stock had a trading volume of 853,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,011. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,037. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

