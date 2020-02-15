Rational Advisors LLC Sells 24,689 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,689 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.69. 803,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,211. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average is $121.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $130.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

