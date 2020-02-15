Rational Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Hess by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 278,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,965 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 470,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.34. 7,043,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,302. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners set a $80.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,303,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

