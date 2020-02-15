Rational Advisors LLC Sells 8,747 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 67.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

