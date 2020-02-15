Rational Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,785,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,521. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

