Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a $600.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $365.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Shopify to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $470.11.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $531.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Shopify has a one year low of $173.71 and a one year high of $593.89. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

