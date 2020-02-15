Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,763 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $37,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,214,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Raytheon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,012,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.57.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $227.18. 1,343,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

