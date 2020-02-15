Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.20. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 109,712 shares trading hands.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.