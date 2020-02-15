Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.23

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.23 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

