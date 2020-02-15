Red Pulse Phoenix Trading 27% Higher Over Last Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance and Coinrail. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.