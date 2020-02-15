Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

Redfin stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,931,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,043. Redfin has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $209,500.00. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,000 shares of company stock worth $3,129,600. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after buying an additional 660,713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

