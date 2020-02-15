Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,931,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,043. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.41. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $115,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $209,500.00. Insiders have sold 148,000 shares of company stock worth $3,129,600 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Redfin by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.