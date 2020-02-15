Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,537,000 after purchasing an additional 797,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

