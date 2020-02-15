Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.90-3.93 for the period. Regency Centers also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.90-3.93 EPS.

Regency Centers stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Regency Centers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an overweight rating to an equal rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.11.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.