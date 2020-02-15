Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of RM traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. 34,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,382. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $309.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $109,711.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 16,803.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

